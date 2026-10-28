Could Low Iron Be Behind Your Fatigue? New Guidelines Offer Answers

Iron deficiency is common, treatable and often overlooked. Symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, weakness and difficulty concentrating can sometimes be signs that the body isn’t getting enough iron.

New guidelines from the American Society of Hematology update diagnostic standards for several groups, including adults, menstruating and pregnant individuals, young children and people with inflammation. Dr. Jacquelyn Powers, chair of the Iron Deficiency Diagnosis Guidelines, explains what the new standards mean, which symptoms may warrant a conversation with your healthcare provider and why earlier identification matters.

The key takeaway: if persistent symptoms are affecting your daily life, consider asking your healthcare provider whether iron deficiency should be evaluated.

Learn more at https://www.hematology.org/.