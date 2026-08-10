Could Hidden Hormone Changes Be Making Your Knee Pain Worse?

What if your knee pain isn’t just about your knee? That was the question facing Robin after months of discomfort that lingered even after traditional physical therapy. Seeking answers, she turned to New You Health & Wellness, where a comprehensive approach including biomechanical assessment, SoftWave Therapy, kinesiotaping, and functional medicine helped her regain confidence and mobility. The improvements were put to the test during a trip to Greece filled with hills, cobblestones, and long days on her feet. Robin not only made the trip successfully but learned strategies to manage occasional flare-ups on her own. During this Morning Blend segment, Robin, Stacey Roberts, and Dr. Molly Olson discuss the connection between pain, movement, and hormonal changes that may impact women during perimenopause.

Learn more about treating chronic pain and get a preview of New You Health & Wellness weight loss program.

Open House "Let's Taco Bout Chronic Pain Free"

August 20th

6pm-8 pm

10919 W Bluemound Rd, Suite 200Wauwatosa, WI 53226