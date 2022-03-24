Could a Shot Reverse Hearing Loss

What if you could reverse hearing loss by injecting medicine into the ear?

That’s the question researchers are working to answer through a new clinical trial of an investigational drug – a gel injected into the ear that is designed to re-grow cells that are necessary for healthy hearing.

More than 41 million Americans have sensorineural hearing loss – an irreversible condition due to the loss of sensory cells in the ear. Today, there are no approved medicines for the condition – only devices, like hearing aids. And while hearing aids undoubtedly help people hear better, they do not address the root cause of this type of hearing loss. Only 20% of those who are candidates for hearing aids have them – and even fewer actually wear them.

Dr. Susan King, co-founder of the Ear Medical Group in San Antonio and Clinical Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, who is also the trial’s lead investigator, will discuss the ongoing clinical trial, current challenges with treating hearing loss and the impact of the condition. Dr. King will also be able to talk about the why it’s so important to find solutions to hearing loss because of the potential impact on overall health. This interview is courtesy of Frequency Therapeutics. For more information visit ClaraHealth.com

