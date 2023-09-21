Correct, Treat, and Prime for Better Skin

Sensitive skin is one of those things many people have but don't want to talk about. It comes in a variety of forms, from redness, flakiness, discomfort or heat. No matter what the cause is, no one wants to deal with it. A study done by Frontiers in Medicine states that approximately 60-70% of women and 50-60% of men report having some form of sensitive skin.

Debby Hagie is on the show with Merle Norman Cosmetics today to talk about the all new treatment primer for those who are looking for a new way to fight the irritation. With natural ingredients, hemp seed oil, ashwaganda root extract, and cica extract, it's free of any known potentially irritating ingredients that would normally mess with sensitive skin. This green primer (the color chosen to tone down the redness in irritated areas) is made to be a primer for foundation. Apply it all over or in select areas, it would look just as natural as your skin.

This great product is exactly what you're looking for to help with your sensitive skin, so visit merlenorman.com for more information or to shop their other products.