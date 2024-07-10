Coping with Alzheimer's Disease

Former Governor of Wisconsin Marty Schreiber joins the show today to give some advice for anyone who is providing care to a loved one who has Alzheimer’s. Marty’s late wife, Elaine, lived with Alzheimer’s for nearly 20 years until her death in 2022. Marty provides us information about new developments in treating Alzheimer’s Disease and what that can mean for caregivers. Many in the Alzheimer’s community recently observed the Longest Day – the summer solstice – a symbol of hope adopted by those with Alzheimer’s, patients and caregivers alike. In the past year, there have been some changes regarding diagnosis and treatment, including approval of two drugs that have been shown to slow progression of the disease.

For more information, visit mytwoelaines.com or email authors@mytwoelaines.com.