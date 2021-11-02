Watch
Cooking For the Holidays With Val

a Creole inspired cookbook
Posted at 10:13 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 11:13:48-04

Want new recipes to try over the Holidays to impress your family and friends? Well, you're in luck! Valerie Cook joins us to share her cookbook, "Valcooks Kitchen." The cookbook includes a collection of “plum bodacious” recipes inspired by Valerie’s Creole/Southern upbringing in Tampa, Florida and global travels including China, Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico. The exciting part of the cookbook is it’s QR code which is attached to each recipe. It links you directly to a short one to two minute video that shows you exactly how it’s prepared.

If you want to get your hands on this cookbook, visit www.valcookskitchen.com

