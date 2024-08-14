Contributing to Recycling Success

I’m sure you have heard of reduce, reuse, recycle, but how about empty, loose, and dry? Most people learn all they know about recycling in elementary school. But why stop learning there? With school right around the corner, Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use takes you back to class to share new additions to Recycling 101 that can help set you up for recycling success. Recycling carries incredible importance in our environment and our economy. Doing your part by Recycling helps save energy, prevents pollution and conserves natural resources.

Check out the Waukesha County Recycling website for a copy of your household recycling guide and great resources for how to safely dispose of other items that are not accepted in your recycling bin, in order to contribute to recycling success. Joining us today to talk more about recycling and sustainability is Abbie Liedtke, Recycling and Solid Waste Supervisor at Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use.

For more information on Recycling 101 and how Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use is working to conserve through recycling, please visit their website at www.waukeshacounty.gov/recycling.