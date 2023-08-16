Consider a Manufactured Home

Inventory is low in today's housing market. Missy Buttrum from Homewire and Nugen Homes is back to talk about manufactured homes and how this can be a solution especially for those shopping for homes under $400,000. They have a grand opening next month in Slinger. Missy is an experienced real estate agent who can help with buying, selling, building and investing. Reach out to her at 262-227-7064 or missy@homewire.com Homewire.comorNuGenHomes.com