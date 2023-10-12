Conquer your Teens Skin with These Products

With School in full swing means the to-do list has doubled; with homework, extracurriculars, and random stress, many teenagers experience changes in their skin. This can put a big dent in self-confidence and lead to issues in school and in someone's personal life. It's good to take action right away, either before acne comes into the picture or after. It's never too late to work against it; you just need the right products.

Merle Norman, a cosmetics company with four WI locations, wants to help your teenager's skin or even your own skin! With the seven steps that Merle Norman has provided, it can be easier than people may think to clear up skin. Today's studio owner, Vicki Bressler recommends these tips.



Keep it simple Keep it natural Start the habit of face washing early, around 10-11 years old Oily skin or breakouts can be helped by adding toner, mask, and an acne serum Always remove makeup before bed Don't touch the breakouts Always wear sunscreen!!

