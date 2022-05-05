Watch
Concerned About Your Memory?

Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care
May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:26:16-04

Justine Barton is with Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care. The company has provided exceptional care for nearly a decade and is proud to be the premier provider of assisted living and memory care homes with 14 locations throughout Wisconsin. From home like settings to transformational programming, they provide a safe and nurturing place for older adults and those with dementia.

They will be offering personalized cognitive screening assessments using Langaware on Thursday, May 26th from 9am-4pm at the Fox Point location. You can sign up for your personalized cognitive screening assessment here to register for a time slot.

Form more information or a tour:
Call or check out the website:
414-208-5215
www.azuraliving.com

