Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Conceal Those Veins

at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 11:29:18-05

Winter is the BEST time for…. getting those vein issues fixed! None of us want to expose our legs in this weather, so no one will know what you’re hiding if you get a little bruise. Vein treatments of all kinds today are “minimally invasive”. Everything we do is done through rapidly healing needle punctures, with only local anesthetic. No downtime, minimal to no discomfort, no vein stripping, rapid fading away of needle marks. joins us to discuss discuss why people get varicose veins and treatments the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa offers to fix it.

For more information, visit wimedispa.com or call 262-746-9088.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019