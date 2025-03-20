Erika Schlick, a certified health coach and cookbook author, shares a simple yet flavorful compound butter recipe that effortlessly elevates any dish. This version, infused with fresh dill and zesty lemon, is perfect for melting over meaty white fish or a juicy rib-eye steak. For an easy, delicious weeknight meal, try tossing it with hot gluten-free pasta and pairing it with seared scallops or shrimp. For more information on her recipes, visit The Trail To Health

