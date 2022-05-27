Brothers Rising Over Our Streets is a community outreach initiative focused on mentoring young men in a safe space. Their goal is to enrich the lives of those men through enhancing their natural abilities including financial literacy, soft skills and professional trades.

Robert Boyd Jr, CEO and founder, and Gavonn Robinson, active member, joins us to discuss the impact of the program and additional resources. For more information, please visit www.brosmke.com.

To make donations:

Cashapp - $BROS2020

PayPal - BROS2020

Follow them:

Facebook - BROS

Instagram - @BROS_MKE2020