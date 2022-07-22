Community-Focused Banking

U.S. Bank's Access Commitment focuses on several pillars that support DEI and hiring diverse talent in one of their primary concentrations. For example, they just launched a new mortgage program called the Mortgage Loan Development Trainee Program for diverse leaders interested in going into the mortgage and appraisal field. The program will launch in 10 markets throughout the United States, so Milwaukee is one of the first 10 locations to kick-off the program. Nina Johnson, senior vice president, joins us to discuss hiring diverse talent.

