Community, Courage, and a Cause: National Ataxia Bowl for a Cure

Co-founders Mark and Leah Minkin, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss Ataxia and their 4th Annual National Ataxia Bowl for a Cure.

Mark and Leah's lives were forever changed when Leah was diagnosed with Ataxia, but they created the annual event to raise funds for the National Ataxia Foundation (NAF).

This year's event will bring together individuals, families, and communities across Wisconsin on September 28, 2025. The event runs from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm at Pioneer Bowl in Richfield, WI. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and 10% of all food sales are donated to the NAF.

For more information, visit Antaxia, or to donate and register, visit Bowling for a Cure .

