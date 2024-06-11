Community Camp and 20th Anniversary Block Party to Support Young Leaders

Since 2003, Kellogg PEAK Initiative has supported the limitless potential in young leaders through extraordinary experiences and nurturing relationships. Headquartered in the heart of the city in Tiefenthaler Park, PEAK offers programming year-round to 500+ youth grades 1-12. Mariah Johnson and Darian Pruitt join the show today to talk about their mission to give Milwaukee’s youth the chance to explore, discover, and develop their power to positively influence people and places in their community.

PEAK is hosting a community camp as well as a block party to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Both events will take place at Tiefenthaler Park and will include a 3 on 3 basketball tournament. The community camp begins on June 24 and the block party is on July 20. For more information on these events, visit their website at peakinitiative.org.