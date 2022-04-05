April is Community Banking Month. It will be a chance for Waukesha State bank, one of the largest locally owned independent banks in the state of Wisconsin to celebrate their role in strengthening local communities. Since 1944 they have been serving the financial needs of the community with personalized one on one approach to banking and an emphasis on customer service and community involvement. Heather Pfaz tells us they will host a variety of pay it forward events this month, including food drives, lunch and gifts for healthcare workers, first responders, non profit donors, teacher appreciation gifts and more. Now that spring is here, it's a big time for home improvement goals . A Home Equity Line of credit is just one way they can help people reach their home improvement goals.

During Community Banking Month there will be two paper shredding events during the month on April 9th from 10am to 2pm at the Pewaukee location (1230 W. Capitol Drive) and on April 30th from 10am to 2pm in Oconomowoc (1227 Corporate Center Dr.) The evnts are free and open to the public. Three box maximum per person.

Follow Waukesha State Bank's social media pages and #PayItForwardPatrol to find out where their staff will be throughout the month. If you find them, you could get something special.