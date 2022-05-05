Common Myths Women are Told

Dr. Megan Rorabeck tells us about her book Between the Hips that is a practical guide for women. The days are over where women have to accept their symptoms just because they had a baby, got older, or were plagued with “female trouble.” After reading this, you can finally shine a light on your pelvic health challenges, become empowered, and learn solid solutions. Yoga Teacher, Molly Sommerhalder, joins Dr. Rorabeck to discuss her story. These women want to empower others to understand their pelvic health struggles and help others with preventive care.

Dr. Megan Rorabeck is having a free event Wednesday May 25th at 7pm on zoom. She'll be discussing common myths regarding the pelvic floor, help women understand they aren’t alone in their pelvic health struggles, and teach tips for preventative care! Sign up here.

