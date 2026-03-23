Common Misconceptions about the GLP Medication Retatrutide

Retatrutide is the newest GLP injection medication and in the final stages of FDA Approval. Angie Schaefer from Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa, talks about success that they have seen Retatrutide have on patients weight loss journey. These GLP injections medications also have many common misconceptions about them, like causing sickness, getting “Ozempic Face”, and how they stop working. Angie talks through a step by step guide on how to properly use these medications for the desired result.

Want to start on your weight loss journey, you can start at only $200 with any one of Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa Weight Loss Programs AND a $100 NAD+ Injection Package.

For more information, visits Skin Care Clinic | Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & MediSpa.