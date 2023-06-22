Comfort For Your Feet

Kate Grige, retail manager, and Frank Ledezma, certified pedorthist, from XCEED Medical join us today to chat about custom foot orthotics. XCEED Medical offers one-on-one consultations so that they can provide the best foot orthotics for each patients lifestyle and activities. Right now XCEED is offering a discount for private pay patients when they mention the Morning Blend. Click hereto learn more about how XCEED can help you!
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 12:32:04-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.