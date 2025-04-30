Comedy from Beyond

Psychic medium Travis Holp is taking a fresh approach to connecting with audiences, through comedy. Get ready for a night of laughter, healing, and jaw-dropping connections as Travis Holp brings his Dead Serious tour to Milwaukee Improv tonight! Known for his big heart, bigger personality, and powerful connections to the spirit world, Travis delivers evident messages that prove our loved ones are never truly gone. Travis is also gearing up to release a new book that offer a deeper look into his life, spiritual connections and the journey as a psychic medium.

Where: Milwaukee Improv

When: Wednesday April 30th, 2025

For more information visit https://travisholp.com/