Comedy Central Special

with standup comedian Ian Lara
Posted at 10:33 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 11:33:27-05

He was once called a "young Chris Rock" by the New Yorker, now he's a comedian in his own right. Ian Lara joins us today! Ian was born and raised in New York City. After studying pre-law in college, Ian decided to pursue standup comedy instead. He has an impressive resume having been featured on the Tonight Show, HBO Max , NBC, and Comedy Central. Ian's new Comedy Central half hour special "Growing Shame" premieres February 10th streaming on YouTube.

Ian Lara will be performing at Alverno College Wednesday, February 9th. To learn more about Ian follow him on social media @IanLaraLive or visit his website IanLaraLive.com

