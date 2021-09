Many families are drawn to Shady Lane Greenhouse because of the largest g-scale railroad display in the Midwest. This weekend, the track is getting put to use during the Fall Train Jamboree! Retail manager Heidi Hornung joins us to share all the fun activities that are happening this Saturday, September 25 from 10 AM – 3 PM.

For more information visit shadylanegreenhouse.com or call 262-251-1660.