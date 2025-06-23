"Come From Away" Coming to Milwaukee

Chad Bauman joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the musical Come From Away. Coming this fall to Milwaukee Rep is the exhilarating Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away that shares the remarkable true story of nearly 7,000 airline passengers from all over the world who were grounded in the small Canadian town of Gander in the wake of 9/11. Experience this joyous story, with a dynamic score and a vibrant, fast-paced narrative, as spirited locals and global passengers come together to forge friendships that will stay with them forever. This breathtaking production opens the new Checota Powerhouse Theater and will leave you cheering for the power of community.

Tickets for Come From Away are 30% off only on June 23! That's TODAY!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Rep. You can also call 414-224-9490 or visit 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.