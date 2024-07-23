Combatting Childhood Hunger This Summer

Hunger Task Force is Milwaukee's only Free & Local food bank and Wisconsin's anti-hunger leader. They believe that every person has a right to healthy food obtained with dignity. Hunger Task Force works to prevent hunger and malnutrition by providing food to people in need today and by promoting social policies to achieve a hunger free community tomorrow. This summer, TMJ4 and WaterStone Bank are back to help Hunger Task Force with their STOP! Summer Hunger campaign. When the school year ends, summer hunger begins for lots of local kids. Together, we can STOP! Summer Hunger. Summer is the peak season for childhood hunger as students go without meals they would normally receive at school.

Hunger Task Force continues to provide the food and resources local children need to make the most out of their summer – and YOU can help. A donation to STOP! Summer Hunger helps a struggling family provide their children nutritious summer meals. After all, of the people in poverty in Milwaukee, over 25% are children. Joining us today to talk more about the STOP! Summer Hunger campaign is Jonathan Hansen, Chief Strategy Officer, and Shae Maclin, Vice President and Director of Branch Banking at Waterstone Bank.

For more information on the Hunger Task Force and how you can help out with donations, please visit tmj4.com/summerhunger or give them a call directly at 414-777-0483.