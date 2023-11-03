Combat Loneliness - Even When You're Alone

The pandemic isolated many of us and made people lonelier, but now we’re on the other side of it. Why is loneliness still an issue? Anna Medaris, health and lifestyle journalist joins us today to share some helpful tips to combat that feeling of loneliness, even if you are alone. Loneliness and isolation are such critical issues the Surgeon General declared it an epidemic earlier this year, noting research showing that loneliness is linked to an increased risk of early death on par with smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Connecting with people in real life is the best antidote to loneliness. And I mean connecting — not just “being around.’ Because as we all know, you can feel lonely around a lot of people and feel loved and supported but alone. It can also be empowering to develop some solo practices that can give you a sense of comfort so you’re not always relying on others to fill that void.

Exercise

Cook for yourself

Take yourself out

Be around pets

Read

Journal

These sorts of solo activities can boost your connection with yourself and confidence — which ultimately makes it easier to connect with others in the real world.