The Edvest College Savings Plan is a state-sponsored, tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan that’s helping families and individuals plan for the cost of higher education. It’s available to any citizen or taxpayer. And just about anyone can help contribute to an account, including grandparents, other family members and friends. There are a variety of low-cost investment portfolios designed for all budgets and investment goals. Financial Capability Director Jessica Wetzel joins us to talk about college savings month. To learn more, please visit www.Edvest.com Attend a live online webinar every Wednesday from 11am-12pm CT.