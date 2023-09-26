College Prep Made Easy

College is a time to move up in the world, and one way to do so is by getting your financial habits in order. There are many things to consider when it comes to starting at a university, and grants, loans, and FAFSA are high up on the list. Victor Frasher, the Director of Community Engagement, is here on the show to talk about the importance of financial aid and what Educators Credit Union can do to help you.

Talking about the mistakes families make when starting to pay for college, when this should become a topic of conversation, and if a four-year college is always the best choice for all students. FAFSA allows for students to gain confidence that university is what is best for them, so visit ecu.com for more financial information.