Collecting Funds in Waukesha For Those Impacted by Christmas Parade Tragedy

Waukesha Community Foundation
Posted at 12:19 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 13:19:48-05

Vince Vitrano joins us live from The Waukesha Community Foundation. They are teaming up with The United Way to collect fund for those impacted by the Christmas Parade Tragedy. TMJ4 is broadcasting from the foundation all day today to let others know they can help with any donation big or small. Click here to donate!

