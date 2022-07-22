Collagen Pro, Not All Collagen is the Same

With so many products promoting collagen, for skin health, for joints and as an anti-aging supplement, why is collagen important and what is one of the best forms of collagen we can take? Pharmacist Omas Eliwa and owner of Welltopia Pharmacy joins us to discuss Collagen Pro and how it will benefit you.

Buy Collagen Pro now from welltopiarx.com and get 15% off your first order, and subscribe to get Collagen Pro every month and get an ongoing 10% off on your monthly order! Also sign up for the sexual wellness event and get 15% off any purchases by attending the in house event on Tuesday, July 26.

Call or text 262-429-9429 and mentioned Collagen Pro and they will take it from here!