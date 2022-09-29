Oxygen's groundbreaking true crime series Cold Justice is back and will celebrate its landmark 100th episode in two-parts on October 1 and October 8. For ten years, Cold Justice has led the true-crime space with an impressive 21 convictions and 55, a feat unlike any other show on television. The series has revolutionized the true-crime investigative genre and the 100th episode will showcase the series' exceptional capability of resolving unsolved crimes. Host and prosecutor Kelly Siegler joins us to talk about the true crime series. For more information, please visit www.oxygen.com/cold-justice
Cold Justice Returns with All-New Unsolved Cases
The Leader in True Crime TV
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 11:31:37-04
