Coffee on Us with Ozaukee Family Services

We met at Fiddleheads in Cedarburg to learn more about Ozaukee Family Services.

Ozaukee Family Services or OFS has been serving Ozaukee County for 50 years. Their mission is building mental wellness and strengthening families. They have 4 program areas: parent education and support, prevention education, mental health services and senior support. All services are free to the public with the exception of counseling which is on an affordable sliding scale and no one is turned away if they can't pay.

Volunteers are a big part of the success of OFS. They can always use more volunteers! Check out their website here.

Mention you saw Ozaukee Family Services on "coffee on us" at any Fiddleheads location and get 10% off your order.

