Coffee On Us with Artworks for Milwaukee!

We headed out to Fiddleheads to have coffee with Artworks for Milwuakee!

ArtWorks for Milwaukee prepares youth for the future through art internships that build transferable career skills. For over 20 years, they’ve partnered with community organizations to create impactful projects. They offer two internships: environmental arts and graphic design with mental health advocacy. Follow them on social media and support their fall campaign to empower more Milwaukee youth.

