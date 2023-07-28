Coffee On Us: Sojourner Family Peace Center

This month's Fiddleheads Coffee on Us features the Sojourner Family Peace Center. The center is the largest nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin, serving nearly 8,000 clients each year. Established in 1975, Sojourner provides an array of support aimed at helping families affected by domestic violence achieve safety, justice and well-being. Its primary goals are to ensure the safety of victims of family violence and provide a pathway out of violence for victims and abusers through opportunities to make positive and lasting changes for themselves and their children.

Head over to Fiddleheads Coffee to find the closest cafe.