Coffee on Us: Improving Milwaukee's Health

Coffee on Us is bringing a new look into health education and taking care of ourselves and others. Tiffany met up with Stephanie, Q, and Zach from Sixteenth Street Clinic to talk about the center's mission for improving the well-being of Milwaukee and surrounding communities. Sixteenth Street Clinic has over 60 behavioral health service centers along with their child and adolescent day treatment program. They are also now expanding with in-school clinics for children! All of these clinics are bilingual and a great resource for anyone who needs it.

If you want to support their mission, you can donate or even volunteer at any of their events. For more information, please visit SSCHC.org/give or SSCHC.org/get-involved/volunteer.

Otherwise, remember to stop in to your local Fiddleheads to great an amazing coffee! With a variety of hand-selected coffee beans, sandwiches and pastries, there is not a coffee shop to skip out on.

There are 8 locations in the Milwaukee and North Shore area. Visit Fiddleheadscoffee.com.