Coffee On Us- Improving Lives

We headed out to Fiddleheads to have coffee with two of the people who run Balance! Everyone should be able to find comfort in their lives in several different aspects, and Balance wants to help the community do that. Jordan Luhr and Robin Malek from Balance, a community driven organization, share their passion to improve the quality of life for adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They do so by providing programs that promote and respond to each person's goals, dreams, and needs. It can be so nice to have extra hands to help out, especially when what they're doing in personalized for you!

Balance's community-based programs also works to enhance the communities' capacity to understand and embrace those with IDD and special needs. This organization, and Fiddleheads alike, wants to build a better place for the community and you can help! By visiting balanceinc.org/donateonline, you can donate to help their efforts, or to sign up for volunteer opportunities go to balanceinc.org/volunteeropportunities.