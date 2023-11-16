Coffee on Us: Guest House of Milwaukee

Guest House of Milwaukee is the largest publicly funded homeless shelter in the city and has been leading the community in end the cycle of poverty in our client's lives for nearly forty years. Tiffany is joined by Chritine Jacobs and Catillia Searcy at Fiddleheads to talk about Guest House's efforts to support those in need, and how you can help out.

Guest House is more than a shelter, as they provide more than the short-term basics to truly help their clients become a productive member of society. The team there begins working instantly on restoring hope and purpose into each person's life. Through personal journeys, dignity, leadership, and their rich history, Guest House of Milwaukee is able to positively impact every individual who comes through their doors.

If you are looking to get involved more in the community, this is a great place to start. By visiting guesthouseofmilwaukee.org/ways-to-give, you can find information on ways to give, like donating or volunteering.

With eight cafes in the Milwaukee and North Shore areas and a wide selection of premium roasted coffee available for purchase, don’t forget to check out Fiddleheads in person or at fiddleheadscoffee.com.