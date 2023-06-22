Coffee On Us: Dogs2DogTag

This month's Fiddleheads Coffee on Us features the organization Dogs2DogTags which connects veterans with a furry friend.. D2DT creates an opportunity to save at risk, rescued, or donated dogs, train them, and place them with deserving service members who have been diagnosed with post combat stress and anxiety. The purpose is to provide the veteran, at no cost, a trained dog that they can gain a constant companion to help them cope with their unique challenges in everyday life. To learn more visit the website at Dogs2DogTags.

