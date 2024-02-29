Coffee On Us-African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee

We headed out to Fiddleheads to have coffee at the Shorewood location.

This month Tiff met with Chauntel Mckenzie from the African American Leadership Alliance of Milwaukee - or AALAM. They are cultivating black leaders. They strive to make Milwaukee a place for African Americans to thrive and prosper.

Since their inception in 2008 - they've had over 200 Milwaukee area professionals complete their African American Leadership Program. The program includes executive coaching, team-based learning, and networking to enhance African American professionals' ability to lead in the Milwaukee area. We know that diversity in organizations -especially leadership - makes companies stronger.

As a non-profit - AALAM seeks African American leaders and allies to network and develop Milwaukee's pool of talented leaders. Improving racial equity is key - they work towards this with intentional efforts to expand and support African American leaders and emerging leaders in all economic sectors and levels of community. The best way to support AALAM is to subscribe to their newsletter.

