Coffee on Us is back! The Morning Blend is proud to partner with Fiddleheads to learn more about non profit organizations making a difference. This month we are highlightingLa Familia de Arte.

This grassroots organization is dedicated to creating meaningful change in the Milwaukee area through collaborative, community-based projects, and public artwork for all. We recently had coffee with Lori Gramling, the Executive Director along with a diverse group of artists. Their artwork can be seen all over the Milwaukee Metro Area.

Head over toFiddleheads Coffee to find the closest cafe.

