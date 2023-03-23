Watch Now
Coffee on Us is back! The Morning Blend is proud to partner with Fiddleheads to learn more about non profit organizations making a difference. This month we are highlighting La Familia de Arte. This grassroots organization is dedicated to creating meaningful change in the Milwaukee area through collaborative, community-based projects, and public artwork for all. We recently had coffee with Lori Gramling, the Executive Director along with a diverse group of artists. Their artwork can be seen all over the Milwaukee Metro Area. Head over to Fiddleheads Coffee to find the closest cafe.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 11:31:02-04

