Coffee For A Cause: Fiddleheads Coffee

Ashley Thomas and Kendall Schoenike join us on The Morning Blend to share how your morning coffee run can help others find housing and community.

Hope Street is The Greenhouse for People on 26th and Capitol. The organization provides housing and community to empower men, women, and children to cultivate a relationship with Jesus, themselves, and others, restoring hope that flourishing is possible for all.

You can donate monetarily at hopestreetministry.org to sustain Hope Street’s mission. You can also sign up for Hope Street’s big annual event that’s on October 16th at the Valerie, our Family Reunion Fundraiser, at hopestreetfundraiser.com

Find Hope Street on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, TikTok, or Linkedin at: GreenhouseforPeople, and Spotify at Well Moments: Hope Street. Stop by their location for more volunteer information.

Fiddleheads Coffee is helping the organization, and you can receive 10% off your order! All you need to do is mention that you saw Hope Street on “Coffee On Us” at any Fiddleheads location to redeem the 10% discount. And if you buy Fiddleheads’ special Morning Blend roast, a portion of that sale will go to benefit Hope Street! Be sure to stop in to one of Fiddleheads' 8 locations – which were voted best coffee shop in ‘Best of the Burbs’!

