Coffee and Art

Fiddleheads is hosting a celebratory gala on Wednesday, March 1, from 6 pm – 9 pm. The gala will take place in downtown Milwaukee at the Fiddleheads cafe inside BMO Tower (790 N Water St. Milwaukee, WI 53202). This gala is intended to honor the local art community with a particular spotlight on the artists Fiddleheads has commissioned over the years to create pieces for their cafes.

One aspect of the night will be the unveiling of the “Baristas See” art collection. This collection was curated in honor of Fiddleheads’ twenty-fifth anniversary. Fiddleheads commissioned twenty-five local artists to create a collection of twenty-five pieces representing a barista’s point of view. These pieces will be permanently displayed at the BMO Tower Fiddleheads cafe and will be officially unveiled on the night of the gala. Fiddleheads owner, Ray Marcy join us in studio along with Todd Mrozinski. Todd is an artist and professor at MIAD and the curator of Fiddleheads art.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, March 1 to attend the gala. For more information, visit fiddleheadscoffee.com/celebratingartists.

