Coaching Humans Back to Humanity in a World of Chaos

Coaching Humans Back to Humanity: An Adult's Step-by-Step Guide for Coaching Children to Authenticity and Happiness is a book that teaches the Global Vybe technique and a set of tools you can use with your kids to learn about human goodness. Author Rachel Callaray joins us to talk about her book.

At this time, Rachel is interested in coming to school or other groups to discuss how the Global Vybe can be used in the classroom or group settings. To contact Rachel, please email her at globalvybe@gmail.com Her book can be found on Amazon.