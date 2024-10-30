CLYDE'S: A Hero Can be More Than a Sandwich...

From the director of last season’s smash hit THE MOUNTAINTOP comes two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage’s new “flavor-bomb of a comedy” (Variety), that’s “a spicy feast for the senses” (Chicago Sun Times). In a diner kitchen that might be hell, limbo, or just a greasy spoon off the Pennsylvania turnpike, four formerly incarcerated cooks strive for redemption through their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich—all under the devilish gaze of their hard-driving boss. CLYDE’S combines uproarious humor, fulsome heart, and generous hospitality into a delicious theatrical meal that shows why Nottage is among America’s greatest living playwrights.

