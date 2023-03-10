Clothes You Should Pack for Spring Break

Melyssa Bauer takes us through some affordable pieces from The Flannel Fox that would be easy to pack and bring with on your spring break vacation. From beach wear to brunch, The Flannel Fox has just the right clothing pieces for whatever the occasion. The Flannel Fox has a range of clothing in both men's and women's styles, plus accessories! For more information, visit online at The Flannel Fox, or check out their Instagram or Facebook @flannelfoxtosa.