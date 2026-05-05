Closing the Mental Health Gap

MySwaddle is a digital maternal health platform built for Medicaid populations, supporting pregnant women and families from pregnancy through 12 months postpartum. The platform integrates care coordination, culturally responsive content, doula and community health worker tools, oral health support, and risk assessment. MySwaddle partnered with Penfield Children's Center in Milwaukee to support the Growing Together program, group-based pregnancy support for women in Milwaukee, combining education, peer connection, and guidance, producing remarkable outcomes.

Kate Grohall and Polina Makievsky join the show to explain the program and who can participate.

Watch Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on Fox Business — May 17 at 4pm Central Time to see the impact MySwaddle and Penfield Children’s Center are having on mothers in Milwaukee.