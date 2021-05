The Fight For Air Climb is back! The American Lung Association in Wisconsin will host the iconic event at a brand-new location, American Family Field. Joining us to discuss the details and impact of the event is Executive Director Megan Cordova and Event Participant Bob Oakleaf.

You can register for the Fight For Air Climb at FightForAirClimb.org/Milwaukee. If you register now-May 8, you can save $5 off the $35 registration fee with code: CLIMBFIVE.