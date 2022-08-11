Clear the Shelters & Rescue a Pet This Summer

The Clear the Shelters campaign, will be held during the month of August. It has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception. Hill's Pet Nutrition will provide adoption kits to help new parents and pets start off their new life together. In 2021, the campaign resulted in more than 140,000 adoptions and raised more than $500,000 for animal welfare causes.

One of the few bright spots of the pandemic was that so many shelter animals were adopted and given loving homes. However, that trend has waned in 2022 and currently many shelters across the country are at capacity due to more animals entering than leaving. This is quickly becoming one of the most critical years for animal welfare and shelter adoptions. Hill's Pet Nutrition is proud to return as a national sponsor of Clear the Shelters. Dr. Kristin Wuellner and Dr. Mike Robbins joins us to discuss rescuing a pet this summer. For more information, please visit HillsCleartheShelters.com