6.5 million animals entered shelters in 2023, according to shelter animals county. Shelters are facing an over capacity crisis with too many animals coming in and not enough adoptions. Today TV personality and cat behavior and wellness expert, Jackson Galaxy joins us. He is partnering with Hill's Pet Nutrition and NBC Universal local for the annual clear the shelters campaign.

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is led by NBCUniversal Local. Every year, NBCUniversal Local's NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise needed funds. Clear The Shelters was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has led to more than one million pet adoptions and raised millions of dollars for participating shelters and rescues. Visit ClearTheShelters.com[c212.net] andDesocuparLosAlbergues.com [c212.net] for more information.