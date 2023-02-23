Clear The Emotional Clutter

According to Psychology Today, more than 50 percent of Americans admit to being cluttered on some level. Yet when most of us think about de-cluttering, we likely think more about our closets than our emotions. While physical and emotional clutter are different, one common point is that they both can weigh you down and hold you back. Author of Blues to Blessings, Suzette Webb, is back today to share how emotional clutter uses your “yesterday” to rob you of your today. She will share her 4-step process on how to clear your emotional clutter and gain clarity.

4-Step Process:

· Have a moment of truth

· Explore your feelings more

· Decide not to hide

· Release, reward, repeat

Follow Suzette on Instagram @bluestoblessings