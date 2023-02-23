Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Clear The Emotional Clutter

A 4-Step Process
According to Psychology Today, more than 50 percent of Americans admit to being cluttered on some level. Yet when most of us think about de-cluttering, we likely think more about our closets than our emotions. While physical and emotional clutter are different, one common point is that they both can weigh you down and hold you back. Author of Blues to Blessings, Suzette Webb, is back today to share how emotional clutter uses your “yesterday” to rob you of your today. She will share her 4-step process on how to clear your emotional clutter and gain clarity. 4-Step Process: · Have a moment of truth · Explore your feelings more · Decide not to hide · Release, reward, repeat Follow Suzette on Instagram @bluestoblessings
Posted at 10:34 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 11:34:00-05

According to Psychology Today, more than 50 percent of Americans admit to being cluttered on some level. Yet when most of us think about de-cluttering, we likely think more about our closets than our emotions. While physical and emotional clutter are different, one common point is that they both can weigh you down and hold you back. Author of Blues to Blessings, Suzette Webb, is back today to share how emotional clutter uses your “yesterday” to rob you of your today. She will share her 4-step process on how to clear your emotional clutter and gain clarity.

4-Step Process:
· Have a moment of truth
· Explore your feelings more
· Decide not to hide
· Release, reward, repeat

Follow Suzette on Instagram @bluestoblessings

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes